TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 42% Over Last 7 Days

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 42% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $102,333.00 and $2,637.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021703 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002825 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.02 or 0.02619739 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

