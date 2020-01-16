TRON (TRX) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Tidex, Allcoin and CoinBene. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $1.40 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, IDCM, Liqui, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, CoinFalcon, LBank, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Rfinex, BitFlip, Braziliex, Exrates, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bittrex, Coinnest, Hotbit, HitBTC, WazirX, BTC-Alpha, Allcoin, Cryptomate, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, Tidex, CoinEgg, Coindeal, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Bibox, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Bitbns, IDAX, Fatbtc, Ovis, Gate.io, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, CoinTiger, Upbit, Neraex, DigiFinex, Exmo, Bit-Z, OKEx, Koinex, Kryptono, Bitfinex, OEX, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Indodax, Zebpay, BitForex, Huobi, Mercatox, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.