Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 69,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,252. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,024 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after acquiring an additional 677,847 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 347,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.