Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 7,019 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Agree Realty worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.38. 306,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.05.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

