Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 38,735 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,735 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp makes up 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Old National Bancorp worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,847. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

