Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 15,928 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 299,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,929. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

