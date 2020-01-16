Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.97. 1,337,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

