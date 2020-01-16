Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Nexstar Media Group worth $29,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.98. 754,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

