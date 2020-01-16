Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $20.04 Million Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the period. MTS Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of MTS Systems worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MTS Systems by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MTS Systems by 1,033.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MTS Systems by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSC. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of MTSC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

