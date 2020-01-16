Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 2.13% of Movado Group worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Movado Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Movado Group by 2,961.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MOV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,991. Movado Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $472.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

