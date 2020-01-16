Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Sykes Enterprises comprises about 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $8,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. 123,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.