Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 234.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 217,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,401. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.66.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

