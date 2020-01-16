TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Update

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 264,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth about $2,073,000.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
