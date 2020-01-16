TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Update

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 264,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth about $2,073,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.