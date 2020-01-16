Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

TBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Translate Bio by 30.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

