Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the typical volume of 545 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

NYSE NVO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 2,984,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,298. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 964,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

