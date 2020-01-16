Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,740% compared to the average volume of 50 call options.

CRTO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,648. Criteo has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $941.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Criteo by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.