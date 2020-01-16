Traders Buy High Volume of Meet Group Put Options (NASDAQ:MEET)

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 802 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,046% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

Shares of MEET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 901,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,954. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Meet Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 12,032,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meet Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,221,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 192,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,811,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 234,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meet Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MEET shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.