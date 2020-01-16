TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Down 8.1%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 29,506 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,016,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

