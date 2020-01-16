Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.75.

TIH traded up C$0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$56.85 and a twelve month high of C$71.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.932223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$364,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total value of C$42,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,069. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,143 shares of company stock worth $430,772.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

