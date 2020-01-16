TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,198. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

Get TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR alerts:

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.