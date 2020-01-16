TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,198. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.
TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.