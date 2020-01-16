Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Tocagen alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tocagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.76.

TOCA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 741,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tocagen has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.79.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOCA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen in the second quarter worth $75,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen in the second quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tocagen by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tocagen by 60.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tocagen by 64.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tocagen (TOCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.