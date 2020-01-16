Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,564. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $266.82 million, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $189.19 million during the quarter.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

