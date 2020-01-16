Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to report $883.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $873.60 million to $890.10 million. Timken posted sales of $910.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 614,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,344. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. Timken has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $62,379.59. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $346,504.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,323,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

