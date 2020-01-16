TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:TSU opened at $19.57 on Thursday. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 68.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 23.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 100.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

