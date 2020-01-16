Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

TLRY opened at $21.36 on Monday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $92,004,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $7,031,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $3,556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $3,484,000. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

