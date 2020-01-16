TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0137 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $138,452.00 and $17.08 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.03 or 0.02623898 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

