ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.04

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $13.05. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 163 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.