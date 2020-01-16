Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Hits $39,181.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $39,181.00 and $33,016.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

