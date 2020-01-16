THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, LBank and Coinrail. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.40 million and $26,454.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,459,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.