The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Trading Up 0.9%

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from The Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

