The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.