The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
KO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
