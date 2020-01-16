Tezos One Day Trading Volume Hits $59.07 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00015289 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $935.04 million and $59.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003437 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

