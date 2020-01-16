Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Shares Down 4.9%

Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 14,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

