Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust makes up about 12.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $33,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,344,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 903.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $794.90. 10,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,791. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $565.10 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $740.56 and a 200-day moving average of $691.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $668.94 per share, with a total value of $26,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,927 shares of company stock worth $1,354,607 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

