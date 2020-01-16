Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $612.00 at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $612.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.34.

TSLA opened at $518.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

