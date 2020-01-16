Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $84.54.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,921,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 237.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 264.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

