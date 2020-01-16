Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.
Shares of TNC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $84.54.
In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,921,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 237.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 264.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
