Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TENX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,120. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

