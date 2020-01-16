Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TNABY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.77.
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile
