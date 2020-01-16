Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TNABY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

