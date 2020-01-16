Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 128,838 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.