TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives $28.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

