Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 6,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,006. The company has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

