Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $210.96. 102,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,040. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $212.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.75. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

