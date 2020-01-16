Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,050 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Teradata by 127.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 35,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,505. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

