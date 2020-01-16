Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.99. 1,899,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,743. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.02.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

