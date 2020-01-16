Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 468,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.