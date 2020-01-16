Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International accounts for 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

CHH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $105.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,382. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

