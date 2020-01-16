Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.75 ($2.68).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW opened at GBX 209.04 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.13 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders purchased a total of 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.