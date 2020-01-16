Tasfoods (ASX:TFL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Tasfoods Limited (ASX:TFL) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), approximately 139,942 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

About Tasfoods (ASX:TFL)

TasFoods Limited processes, manufactures, and sells Tasmanian-made food products in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy, Poultry, and Corporate and Other segment. It offers poultry meat products under Nichols Poultry, Nichols Ethical Free Range, and Nichols Kitchen brands; and wasabi flowers, leaves, and leaf stalk, as well as fresh wasabi stems and powdered wasabi.

