T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.15. 646,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

