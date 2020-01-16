Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $169.62

Shares of Synectics PLC (LON:SNX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $169.62 and traded as low as $149.55. Synectics shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 1,321 shares.

The company has a market cap of $27.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.43.

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

